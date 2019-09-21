|
Margaret Louise (Farmer, Miller) Bodine
Memphis - Margaret Louise (Farmer, Miller) Bodine of Memphis passed away Thursday, September 19, at
Methodist Hospital North of Memphis TN.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, September 28, at Waypoint Baptist Church, 5586 Stage Road.
Ms. Bodine, known by family and friends as Louise, was born in Princeton KY, married and raised her children in New Albany IN, and lived in San Antonio TX, Louisville KY, and, finally, Memphis TN. She graduated from New Albany High School in 1946. She was a talented artist, woodworker, and award winning woodcarver throughout her life. Louise was active member in the Culbertson Church in New Albany IN and, since 2007, in the Waypoint Baptist Church in Memphis.
Louise is survived by two sons, Glendon Miller and Robert Miller (Christy), by two grandchildren, Jackson Miller (Erica) and Sarah Miller (Daniel Espensen), and six great grandchildren: Zavier Miller, Carter Miller, Jacob Miller, Cali Davidson, Henry Miller, and Maxim Miller.
In honor of her generous spirit, in lieu of flowers, make a donation to the organization of your choice that will help those who need a helping hand.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019