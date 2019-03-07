Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Margaret Louise Townsend

Margaret Louise Townsend Obituary
Margaret Louise Townsend

Louisville - 83, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, William "Bill" J. Townsend, Sr.; son, William J. Townsend, Jr. (Judy Cloud); grandsons, Christopher Joseph Townsend (Anna) and Alexander Joseph (Nicole); and great-grandson, Noah Joseph Townsend.

A private graveside service will be held. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Thursday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy.

Expressions sympathy may be made to Hosparus of Louisville or the KY Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 7, 2019
