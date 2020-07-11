Margaret M. PrielLouisville - Margaret M. Priel, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Sunrise Senior Living Center. She was 95.She was born July 29, 1924 in Columbia, KY to Herbert Whitlock and Mattie Franklin Whitlock.Margaret was a member of St. Albert the Great Catholic Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Margaret was a homemaker, having raised three children and family was her world.She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Joseph E. Priel, and sister Myrtle BurrisMargaret is survived by her children, Gary "Sammy" Priel (Susan), Janice Wright (Richard) and Diane Wohlgemuth (Richard "Dick"); six grandchildren, Holley McLellan, Shannon Barton (Daniel), Joseph "Joey" Priel (Kelly Bost), Lily and Phoebe Priel, Jason Wohlgemuth; two step-granddaughters, Mandy Gum (Ernie) and Kyla Camilotto (Benjamin). She is also survived by 11 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 1395 Girard Drive with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews.The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff at Sunrise Sr. Living for all their love and care.Memorial gifts in the form of contributions may be made to Mass of the Air.