Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
(502) 426-9351
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
Margaret Magers Obituary
Margaret Magers

Louisville - Margaret "Maggie" H. Magers, 82 of Louisville passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019.

She was a retired employee of 33 years for South Central Bell. She enjoyed friends, family and gardening after her retirement.

Maggie is survived by her daughter, Erin Koch and husband Dan and grandchildren, Rachel and Haydon. She is also survived by nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

A celebration of Maggie's life will be conducted at 11am on Saturday, June 22, 2019 in the chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Rd. with interment to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Guests are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, from 10am until service time.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army.

Please visit us online at www.archlheadywestport.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 21, 2019
