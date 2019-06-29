Services
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes
508 Breckenridge Ln
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Maloney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret "Margie" (Glenn) Maloney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret "Margie" (Glenn) Maloney Obituary
Margaret "Margie" (Glenn) Maloney

LOUISVILLE - 90, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019.

Margie was a retired Director of Data Courier at Bellarmine College and member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Richard Maloney; sons, Glenn Maloney and Richard Maloney, Jr. (Lynn); daughter, Janet Sauer (Kevin) and grandchildren, Stephanie Bromback (Matt) and Justin Sauer.

Her funeral Mass will be at 12:00 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes, 508 Breckenridge Ln. with burial at Calvary Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Sunday at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mass of the Air.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now