Margaret "Margie" (Glenn) Maloney
LOUISVILLE - 90, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019.
Margie was a retired Director of Data Courier at Bellarmine College and member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Richard Maloney; sons, Glenn Maloney and Richard Maloney, Jr. (Lynn); daughter, Janet Sauer (Kevin) and grandchildren, Stephanie Bromback (Matt) and Justin Sauer.
Her funeral Mass will be at 12:00 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes, 508 Breckenridge Ln. with burial at Calvary Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Sunday at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mass of the Air.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 29, 2019