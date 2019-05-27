|
Margaret Marie "Peg" Kleinert
Louisville - Margaret Marie Kleinert, 95, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 24, 2019 at Treyton Oak Nursing Home in Louisville.
She was born April 12, 1924 in Philadelphia, PA, and was the youngest child of the late Frank and Pearl Weithoff, formerly of Pelham, New York.
Margaret is survived by her five children: Harold (Jane), Robert Amil (Susie), Chrissy Kleinert Schrodt (Randy), James (Tori), and Jeannie Kleinert Rueff, 13 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Francis Lyons, her brother Jack Wiethoff, and her grandson Grant Rueff.
Margaret was a long-time parishioner of St. Leonard's Catholic Church, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister, was a member of the Parish Council, and attended daily Mass. At her death, she was a member of St. Louis Bertrand's Catholic Church in Louisville.
Margaret was a graduate of Chestnut Hill College in Philadelphia, and received her Masters Degree in Psychology from the University of Louisville. She taught Psychology at Catherine Spalding University, and volunteered in many church and community activities throughout her life, in addition to raising her five children.
She enjoyed knitting for her children and grandchildren, card games with her friends and family, reading, swimming, tennis, and walking. She was an avid fan of crossword puzzles and word search games, and loved to spend time with her family.
Visitation will be at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews" on Wednesday, May 29th from 5 to 8 PM. The funeral mass will be at St. Leonard's Catholic Church, 440 Zorn Avenue at 10:00 AM on Thursday May 30th, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.
The family requests that donations in lieu of flowers be sent to the Little Sisters of the Poor or Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 27, 2019