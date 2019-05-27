Services
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Leonard's Catholic Church
440 Zorn Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Kleinert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Marie "Peg" Kleinert


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Margaret Marie "Peg" Kleinert Obituary
Margaret Marie "Peg" Kleinert

Louisville - Margaret Marie Kleinert, 95, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 24, 2019 at Treyton Oak Nursing Home in Louisville.

She was born April 12, 1924 in Philadelphia, PA, and was the youngest child of the late Frank and Pearl Weithoff, formerly of Pelham, New York.

Margaret is survived by her five children: Harold (Jane), Robert Amil (Susie), Chrissy Kleinert Schrodt (Randy), James (Tori), and Jeannie Kleinert Rueff, 13 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Francis Lyons, her brother Jack Wiethoff, and her grandson Grant Rueff.

Margaret was a long-time parishioner of St. Leonard's Catholic Church, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister, was a member of the Parish Council, and attended daily Mass. At her death, she was a member of St. Louis Bertrand's Catholic Church in Louisville.

Margaret was a graduate of Chestnut Hill College in Philadelphia, and received her Masters Degree in Psychology from the University of Louisville. She taught Psychology at Catherine Spalding University, and volunteered in many church and community activities throughout her life, in addition to raising her five children.

She enjoyed knitting for her children and grandchildren, card games with her friends and family, reading, swimming, tennis, and walking. She was an avid fan of crossword puzzles and word search games, and loved to spend time with her family.

Visitation will be at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews" on Wednesday, May 29th from 5 to 8 PM. The funeral mass will be at St. Leonard's Catholic Church, 440 Zorn Avenue at 10:00 AM on Thursday May 30th, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

The family requests that donations in lieu of flowers be sent to the Little Sisters of the Poor or Hosparus of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now