RATTERMAN KEENAN SOUTHWEST CHAPELS
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-7114
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Martin of Tours
639 South Shelby Street
View Map
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Mary (Bennett) Whitfill

Louisville - 95, passed away peacefully on January 12, 2020. She was a member of St. Martin of Tours and had retired from Arthur Young Financial Group after many years with them in NY.

Margaret is preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, her dear Michael E. Whitfill.

She is survived by her nephew, Joseph (Beulah) Whitfill who helped in her care for their loving aunt. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, friends and family in England.

A Funeral Mass will be held 12 Noon, Thursday, January 16, 2020 at St. Martin of Tours, 639 South Shelby Street with burial to follow in St. Paul Cemetery, St. Paul, KY. A gathering of friends and family will be held on Thursday from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels. 4832 Cane Run Road.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
