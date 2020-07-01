Margaret Mary "Maggie" YoungLouisville - Margaret Mary "Maggie" Young, 97, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Baptist Health Louisville.She was born October 24, 1922 in Atlanta, GA to Edward A. Shelnutt and Regina Constantine Shelutt. Maggie is preceded in death by her husband, Wallace B. Young.Surviving her are two nieces, Nancy Moore and Judi Ekhom; sister-in-law, Mary Margaret Young and a host of other nieces, nephews and dear friends.Services were private. Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews was entrusted with arrangements.Memorial gifts may be made to Mass of the Air.