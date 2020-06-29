Margaret Montgomery Miller "Maggi" Passafiume
Margaret "Maggi" Montgomery Miller Passafiume

Louisville - Age 68, passed away Thursday June 18, 2020. She was a retired news video editor at WDRB-TV 41 for 36 years. She was a native of Louisville and attended Holy Rosary Academy.

Preceded in death by siblings, Mejie Dauer, E. Mack Miller, and Lucy Spalding Meyer. Survived by brothers, Tom S. Miller; Glendora, CA and W. Lee Miller; Lakewood Ranch, FL. and 23 nieces and nephews.

Her memorial service will be 12 PM Saturday July 11, 2020 at Pearson's 149 Breckenridge Lane with Rev. Wayne Jenkins officiating. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Vistation will be 10 AM - 12 PM Saturday.

Memorials to KY Humane Society, 241 Steedly Drive Louisville, KY 40214.








Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 29 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
4
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
JUL
4
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
