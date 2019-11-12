|
|
Margaret "Peggy" Osborne Williams
Louisville - 70, died November 11, 2019, surrounded by love at home. She was born on January 22, 1949, in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of Henrietta and MacDonald Osborne.
Peggy graduated from Angela Merici High School, Class of 1967. On February 19th, 1966, Peggy went to the Mardi Gras dance with a boy named Charlie from Bishop David and he has been her dancing partner since as they were married for 48 years.
Peggy played the organ, piano, violin and guitar and had a beautiful voice. She followed her love of music to Nazareth College where she earned a music degree. She attended Western Kentucky University to earn a master's degree in school counseling and education to share her gifts with countless students. Her Delta Kappa Gamma peers became lifelong friends.
Peggy worked as a music teacher then school counselor at JCPS for 43+ years and attended St. Paul Catholic Church. Peggy loved feeling the wind in her hair, cruising that smooth weekday water on Lake Cumberland in their Cobalt boat with Charlie. She loved spending her summers off traveling out west camping, hiking and mountain biking in the National Parks with her family.
Peggy is survived by her husband Charles Williams, her children Amy Thompson (Adam), Joe Williams (Meredith) and grandchildren Chloe, Margaret, Charles, Catherine and John Thompson; sister Jane (Bob) Madayag; brothers Larry Osborne and John (Laura) Osborne.
Celebration of Peggy's life and visitation from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, November 13 at Highlands Funeral Home. Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday at St. Paul Catholic Church with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Donations can be made in Peggy's name to St. Vincent de Paul society at St. Paul Catholic Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019