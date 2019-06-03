|
Margaret Pickerill Williams
Louisville - Margaret Pickerill Williams, 92, of Louisville, KY, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019.
She was born January 1, 1927, in Hodgenville, KY. In 1948, Margaret graduated from Bowling Green Business University, married her husband George, and moved to Louisville where she started a family. She was a longtime member of St. Matthews Baptist Church, a devoted volunteer with Alzheimer's patients, the Kentucky Society for the Prevention of Blindness, Kosair Children's Hospital and Louisville General Hospital, and she was a charter member of the Meadow Heights Women's Club.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, George H. Williams, Jr. She is survived by two sons, Philip (Julie) and Richard (Lynn); five grandchildren, Jennifer Williams (Brian), Lauren Mudd (Christopher), Matthew, Emily and Barrett; and four great-grandchildren, Bryce, Reece, Liam and Finn.
Funeral service 12 pm Wednesday, at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane, with private burial at Red Hill Cemetery, Hodgenville, Kentucky. Visitation 10 am Wednesday until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Matthew's Baptist Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 3, 2019