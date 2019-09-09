|
|
Margaret Roberts "Maggie" Brandon
Louisville - 87, passed away on September 8, 2019.
She was a member of St. Matthews United Methodist Church. Maggie was a former school teacher and a avid antique collector/dealer.
Maggie was born on July 2, 1932 in Louisville, KY to the late Raymond Roberts and Margaret (Harmon) Roberts.
Maggie is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Richard Brandon; sons, Richard Brandon (Robin), II, and Daniel Brandon (Sue); grandchildren, Megan Lockwood (Reid), Abby Wisniewski (Matt) and Austin Brandon; great-grandchildren, Parker and Quinn Lockwood; sister-in-law, Marla Miller and friend, Karen Buckman.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019 at St. Matthews United Methodist Church (319 Brown's Lane, Louisville, KY 40207), with a memorial service to follow at 12 p.m. at the church. A private family burial will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hosparus of Louisville or the church.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019