Margaret Rose McCreary Johnson
Louisville - Margaret Rose McCreary Johnson, age 94, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019. Margaret was born in Louisville, KY on August 29, 1925 to James and Margaret McCreary.
She attended St. Cecilia's Elementary and Shawnee High School and later was a member of St. Martin's, Our Lady of Mount Carmel and St. Frances of Rome Catholic Parishes.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by sisters Anna Marie and Anastasia McCreary, Helen Virgin and brother-in-law Furge Virgin as well as brother James McCreary.
Margaret is survived by her two sons, Jim Johnson (Jane) and Mike Johnson (Cathy), her brother Bill McCreary (Miriam) and several nieces and nephews, most significantly Theresa Wallace and Patsy Sheehan.
Margaret was employed as a bookkeeper and comptroller at several local businesses, including G.E.S. and S & T Hardware.
She was greatly dedicated to her family and faith and remained a tiny, witty, fun loving and feisty character till nearly the end. Our family wishes to express our deep gratitude to the staff of Westport Place Health Campus for their exceptional care, kindness and compassion they have shown to Margaret and our family these past six years.
A visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, November 6th at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 7th at St. Frances of Rome Catholic Church, 2119 Payne Street. Burial will be private in St. Michael Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Catholic Charities, Mass of the Air or to Sister Visitor. Online condolences may be left at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019