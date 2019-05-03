Services
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, May 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Sadler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Sadler


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Margaret Sadler Obituary
Margaret Sadler

Zoneton - Mrs. Margaret Louise (Reid) Sadler, age 75, of Zoneton returned to her Heavenly Father on May 1, 2019. Mrs. Sadler was born on June 7, 1943 in Louisville, KY to the late Raymond and Irene (Paulley) Reid. Mrs. Sadler worked in telecommunications at Norton's and was a member of Gethsemane Baptist Church. Among those that preceded her in death are her parents; and sister, Shirley Reid. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband of 57 years, Johnny Sadler; daughters, Peggy Sadler and Annette McGary (Jimmy); grandchildren, Amanda and Justin; sister, Betty Brotherton; brother, Raymond Reid, Jr. (Diane); and a host of family and friends.

Funeral service will be conducted at 2 pm on Sunday, May 5, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) with interment in Hebron Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Saturday from 1-8 pm and Sunday from 9 am until time of service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Gethsemane Baptist Church and/or the Galilean Children's Home. Family video on www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
Download Now