|
|
Margaret Sadler
Zoneton - Mrs. Margaret Louise (Reid) Sadler, age 75, of Zoneton returned to her Heavenly Father on May 1, 2019. Mrs. Sadler was born on June 7, 1943 in Louisville, KY to the late Raymond and Irene (Paulley) Reid. Mrs. Sadler worked in telecommunications at Norton's and was a member of Gethsemane Baptist Church. Among those that preceded her in death are her parents; and sister, Shirley Reid. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband of 57 years, Johnny Sadler; daughters, Peggy Sadler and Annette McGary (Jimmy); grandchildren, Amanda and Justin; sister, Betty Brotherton; brother, Raymond Reid, Jr. (Diane); and a host of family and friends.
Funeral service will be conducted at 2 pm on Sunday, May 5, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) with interment in Hebron Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Saturday from 1-8 pm and Sunday from 9 am until time of service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Gethsemane Baptist Church and/or the Galilean Children's Home. Family video on www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 3, 2019