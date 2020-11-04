1/
Margaret Simms Barton
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Simms Barton

Louisville - Margaret Simms Barton, 78, of Louisville passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Baptist Health Louisville.

She was born July 18, 1942 in Frankfort, KY one of six children born to Robert D. Barton, Sr. and Charlotte Whelan Barton.

Margaret was an IT manager of security and data administration for KY Farm Bureau for over 41 years until her retirement in 2003. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her siblings, John David and Rosemary Barton.

Margaret is survived by siblings, Charlotte Barton, Elizabeth Barton and Robert Barton, Jr. (Anita) and two nieces, Jean Barton (Chris) and Elizabeth Head (Frank).

Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-9:30 a.m. at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews was entrusted with arrangements.

Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

www.RattermanBrothers.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
09:00 - 09:30 AM
Ratterman Funeral Home - St. Matthews
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman Funeral Home - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved