Margaret Simms Barton
Louisville - Margaret Simms Barton, 78, of Louisville passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Baptist Health Louisville.
She was born July 18, 1942 in Frankfort, KY one of six children born to Robert D. Barton, Sr. and Charlotte Whelan Barton.
Margaret was an IT manager of security and data administration for KY Farm Bureau for over 41 years until her retirement in 2003. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her siblings, John David and Rosemary Barton.
Margaret is survived by siblings, Charlotte Barton, Elizabeth Barton and Robert Barton, Jr. (Anita) and two nieces, Jean Barton (Chris) and Elizabeth Head (Frank).
Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-9:30 a.m. at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews was entrusted with arrangements.
Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
