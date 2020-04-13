|
|
Margaret Sophia (nee Wantland) Stemle
Louisville - Margaret Sophia (nee Wantland), died Monday, April 13, 2020 at Baptist Health Louisville.
She was born January 4, 1934 in Louisville, KY. Margaret is a member of St. Margaret Mary's Parish, Mercy Academy Alumni Association, where she was a class ambassador, and member of Mercy Academy's Blue and White Club. She received the "Infant's Feet" for promoting Right to Life and a congratulations letter from Lt. Governor Wilson Wyatt for charitable involvement in Louisville.
Margaret is an honor graduate of Mercy Academy and St. Helena Commercial College graduate of accounting. She attended classes at Nazareth College and also the University of Louisville.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Joseph M. Stemle, Jr.; two godchildren, Donn Chatham (Janet) and Joseph W. Wantland, Jr. and several second, third and fourth cousins.
All services will be private. Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews" was entrusted with arrangements.
www.RattermanBrothers.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020