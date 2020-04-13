Services
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Stemle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Sophia (Wantland) Stemle


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Sophia (Wantland) Stemle Obituary
Margaret Sophia (nee Wantland) Stemle

Louisville - Margaret Sophia (nee Wantland), died Monday, April 13, 2020 at Baptist Health Louisville.

She was born January 4, 1934 in Louisville, KY. Margaret is a member of St. Margaret Mary's Parish, Mercy Academy Alumni Association, where she was a class ambassador, and member of Mercy Academy's Blue and White Club. She received the "Infant's Feet" for promoting Right to Life and a congratulations letter from Lt. Governor Wilson Wyatt for charitable involvement in Louisville.

Margaret is an honor graduate of Mercy Academy and St. Helena Commercial College graduate of accounting. She attended classes at Nazareth College and also the University of Louisville.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Joseph M. Stemle, Jr.; two godchildren, Donn Chatham (Janet) and Joseph W. Wantland, Jr. and several second, third and fourth cousins.

All services will be private. Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews" was entrusted with arrangements.

www.RattermanBrothers.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -