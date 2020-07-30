1/1
Margaret Theresa (Bullock) Brewer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Theresa (Bullock) Brewer

Louisville - 85, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.

She is survived by her children, Herbert Grant Jr. and Beverly Jean Grant-Ralston; grandchildren, LaShonda Lynn Fields, Andrew Fields III, David Lee Grant, Larry Darnell Grant and Marlon Larvell Grant; 10 great- grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; 6 siblings, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Visitation: 9:30am -12pm Saturday, August 8, 2020 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
09:30 - 12:00 PM
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved