Margaret Theresa (Bullock) Brewer
Louisville - 85, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.
She is survived by her children, Herbert Grant Jr. and Beverly Jean Grant-Ralston; grandchildren, LaShonda Lynn Fields, Andrew Fields III, David Lee Grant, Larry Darnell Grant and Marlon Larvell Grant; 10 great- grandchildren; 8 great-great-grandchildren; 6 siblings, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Visitation: 9:30am -12pm Saturday, August 8, 2020 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.