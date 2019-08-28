Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:30 PM
Louisville Friends Meeting
3050 Bon Air Avenue
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Redmon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Thomas "Margie" Redmon


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Thomas "Margie" Redmon Obituary
Margaret "Margie" Thomas Redmon

Louisville - Margaret "Margie" Thomas Redmon passed away peacefully on August 22, 2019 at the age of 62. She was surrounded by the love of family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Jessica (Amanda), 2 grandchildren, brothers Glenn and Rees, and ex-husband, Steve, as well as nieces and nephews. She was a loving mother and a doting grandmother. She was born in 1957 to parents Joan and Lee Thomas. She graduated from Swarthmore College, and obtained her Masters of Business from the University of Louisville. She was well known for her work with numerous organizations in Louisville, and had a special admiration for the Lincoln Foundation and Peace Education Program, and served on the board for both. She was also the director at Friends School and an avid ballroom dancer. She attended Louisville Friends Meeting for many years. She touched the lives of many with her generosity and compassion, and will be remembered for her easy friendship and giving spirit.

Service for family and friends 12:30 PM Saturday, September. 14, 2019 at Louisville Friends Meeting, 3050 Bon Air Avenue, Louisville, KY 40205.

Visitation will be 4-7 PM Saturday August 31, 2019 at Pearson's,149 Breckenridge Ln. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Center for Women and Families and Friends School
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now