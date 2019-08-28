|
|
Margaret "Margie" Thomas Redmon
Louisville - Margaret "Margie" Thomas Redmon passed away peacefully on August 22, 2019 at the age of 62. She was surrounded by the love of family and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Jessica (Amanda), 2 grandchildren, brothers Glenn and Rees, and ex-husband, Steve, as well as nieces and nephews. She was a loving mother and a doting grandmother. She was born in 1957 to parents Joan and Lee Thomas. She graduated from Swarthmore College, and obtained her Masters of Business from the University of Louisville. She was well known for her work with numerous organizations in Louisville, and had a special admiration for the Lincoln Foundation and Peace Education Program, and served on the board for both. She was also the director at Friends School and an avid ballroom dancer. She attended Louisville Friends Meeting for many years. She touched the lives of many with her generosity and compassion, and will be remembered for her easy friendship and giving spirit.
Service for family and friends 12:30 PM Saturday, September. 14, 2019 at Louisville Friends Meeting, 3050 Bon Air Avenue, Louisville, KY 40205.
Visitation will be 4-7 PM Saturday August 31, 2019 at Pearson's,149 Breckenridge Ln. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Center for Women and Families and Friends School
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 28, 2019