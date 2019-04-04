Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Margaret Willis, SCN

Louisville - Margaret Willis, SCN, 77, (formerly Sister John Vincent) was born in Boston, MA. She died at Nazareth Home, Louisville, KY, on April 1, 2019. She was a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 51 years.

Sister Margaret graduated from Boston State College in 1963 with a degree in education. From 1968-1995, she served in educational ministry as a math teacher and principal at Bethlehem High School in Bardstown, KY. She then served as a math teacher at Assumption High School in Louisville from 1996 until her retirement in 2017.

Sister Margaret is survived by her sister Patricia Ann Willis, and by her religious community.

Visitation and prayer service will be Thursday, April 4, at 1:30 p.m. at the Nazareth Home Chapel, Louisville, KY.

The wake will be Thursday, April 4, at 6:30 p.m. in St. Vincent Church, Nazareth, KY.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Vincent Church on Friday, April 5, at 10:30 a.m. followed by burial in the Nazareth Cemetery.

Stuffed animals for Toys for Tots may be brought to the wake services.

Funeral Arrangements are being handled by Ratterman Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY. Memorials may be sent to the SCN Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY, 40048.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 4, 2019
