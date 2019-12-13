Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Margareta Conover Obituary
Margareta Conover

Louisville - Margareta Conover, 90, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019.

She was born on August 28,1929 in Weiden, Germany, to the late Leonhardt and Josephine (Fritsch) Hartung. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Conover and sister Ingeborg Hartung.

Margareta is survived by her daughter, Heidi Taylor (Richard), son, Mervin Conover (Dianne), two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 pm on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive Louisville, KY 40243) with burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens in Mount Washington, Kentucky. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
