Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Margarete F. Ballard Obituary
Margarete F. Ballard

Louisville - 93, of Louisville, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and numerous brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her loving husband, Charles "Chuck" Ballard; son, Chuck Ballard (Pamela); daughter, Cheryl Masden (Marty); grandchildren, McKenzie Ballard, Delaney Ballard, Marty Masden (Maggie), and Michael Masden (Brittany); great-granddaughter, Charlee Masden; a sister; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, February 15, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Owen Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus of Louisville.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Dr. Christian Furman and the staff at Hosparus for their loving care.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 13, 2019
