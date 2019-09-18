|
|
Margaretta Deal
Louisville - 92, passed away September 15, 2019. She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children; Jacqueline Bell, Karen Ayemou, Ollie F.Jr., Norman, Harold (Traci) and Dave (Barbara) and Maurice (Dianna) Deal and Rhoda Hunter; 17 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren and other relatives and friends
Visitation; 10-11 a.m. with funeral on 11 a.m. Saturday at her church, 1472 Dixie Hwy; Burial in Green Meadows Cemetery: Arrangements by G.C. Williams Funeral Home
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019