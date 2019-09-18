Services
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
1472 Dixie Highway
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
1472 Dixie Highway
Margaretta Deal


1927 - 2019
Margaretta Deal Obituary
Margaretta Deal

Louisville - 92, passed away September 15, 2019. She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children; Jacqueline Bell, Karen Ayemou, Ollie F.Jr., Norman, Harold (Traci) and Dave (Barbara) and Maurice (Dianna) Deal and Rhoda Hunter; 17 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren and other relatives and friends

Visitation; 10-11 a.m. with funeral on 11 a.m. Saturday at her church, 1472 Dixie Hwy; Burial in Green Meadows Cemetery: Arrangements by G.C. Williams Funeral Home
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
