Margaretta "Mags" Iline Emch SturgeonLouisville - Margaretta " Mags" Iline Emch Sturgeon died on October 11, 2020. She was the daughter of Frank and Vertner Emch, born in 1928. She is predeceased by her husband, Anthony 0. "Tony" Sturgeon, Jr., a WWII submarine veteran whom she married in 1950. She was a longtime member of Highland Presbyterian Church, where she loved to sing. Mags drank strong, black coffee, and had an intense sweet tooth. She fed her grandkids lots of sugar and let them make a permanent, extensive Barbie encampment in her house. She loved to play the piano, color, draw, and paint. She knitted hundreds of warm hats for the homeless and for cancer patients. She loved reading about and watching the Royal family. Mags loved a good argument and would never, ever waste food or anything which could possibly have a recycled purpose. She is survived by three children: Sarah Almy (Andy) of Louisville, Brad Sturgeon (MJ) of Alpharetta GA, and Anthony 0. Sturgeon, III of Louisville. She is survived by four grandchildren: Elizabeth Almy Poole (Jim) of Chicago IL, Bradley Sturgeon Jr. (Marie) of Marietta GA, Grace Almy Kiser (Larry) of LaGrange KY and Kathleen Sturgeon (who will marry Christopher later in October) of Alpharetta GA. She is also survived by five great granddaughters: Stella Marcum, June Rose Kiser, Agatha Poole, Winnifred Kiser and Ida Poole. Mags was one of four sisters - Betsy Green and Jackie Hunt who both predeceased her and Babs Williams of Louisville KY.A private graveside service was held for Mags at Cave Hill Cemetery. There will be no public service or visitation in light of the pandemic.