Margie A. Stafford
Margie A. Stafford

Leitchfield - We lost Margie A. Stafford, 88, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She had been a high school P.E. teacher in Jefferson County, KY and co-owned a ceramics business in Louisville for many years. She moved the business with her when she built a house and moved to Leitchfield, KY.

Margie, aka Aunt Margie, had a special relationship with her three nephews, David, Mark, and Dale. When they were school-age, they often spent weekends and summers with her, and on several occasions, she took them on cross-country car trips. More recently, they helped her build her house.

Margie was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin H. Sr. and Ada V. Stafford and a brother, Gerald of Florida.

Surviving her are her brother and sister-in-law, Edwin, Jr. and Diane of Owensboro; three nephews and their wives, David and Debbie Alabama, Mark and Rebecca of Owensboro, and Dale and Amy of Missouri; four great-nephews; and nieces, Shawn, Shelby, Shaydan, and Shelly, all of Missouri.

At Margie's request, there will be no funeral service. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge her arrangements.

Special thanks to the Elizabethtown Hospice staff and Margie's neighbor, Jean.

Messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.




Published in Courier-Journal from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
