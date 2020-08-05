1/1
Margie B. Ridenhour
1924 - 2020
Margie B. Ridenhour

Englewood, FL - Margie Beatrice (Bea) Ridenhour, 96, of Englewood, FL passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Englewood Community Hospital.

She was born on May 2, 1924 in Hickory, NC to James A. and Mary B. (Huffman) Martin.

Mrs. Ridenhour graduated from the Grace Hospital School of Nursing in June 1947. She worked as a nurse at Richard Baker Hospital, Hickory, NC and a night charge nurse at Jewish Hospital, Louisville, KY. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Louisville, KY and later Christ Lutheran Church in Englewood, FL. Bea had been a resident of Englewood for 23 years after coming from Louisville, KY. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, spending time with friends and family, volunteering at Senior Friends Center and at the Veterans Hospital.

Bea is survived by her two daughters: Karen (Kees) Streuding of Rotonda West, FL; Kellie (James) McDonough of Louisville, KY; four grandchildren: Evan (Leah) Streuding, Lecia (Kenneth) Ackerman, Alex (Kyra) McDonough, Connor McDonough, seven great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Leonard A. Ridenhour. Services will be scheduled at a later date with interment at the Sarasota National VA Cemetery.

The family requests memorial contributions be made in Bea's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorial & Honor Program, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38195.

Englewood Community Funeral Home, Inc has been selected to serve the family. You may share a memory at www.englewoodfh.com




Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2020.
