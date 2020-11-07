Margie DavisLouisville - Margie Davis, age 91, passed away November 5, 2020.Here to carry on her memory are her nieces, Janet Marr, Margaret Wick (Ron), and Dorothy Nichols, and her nephew Charles Marr (Darlene).A visitation will be held Saturday, November 14 from 10:00am - 11:00 am at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. A funeral service in Margie's honor will begin immediately at 11am. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be sent to the Kentucky Humane Society in memory of Margie's beloved Scooter, at 1000 Lyndon Lane, Louisville, KY 40222.