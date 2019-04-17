Services
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
502-957-5200
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home
4895 North Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
Louisville - Age 93, of Louisville, returned to her Heavenly Father on Monday, April 15, 2019. Ms. Loyd was born in Cumberland, KY on September 8, 1925 to the late Henry and Martha Hall. Among those who preceded her in death are, her loving husband, Luther Loyd; son, Thomas Loyd; sisters, Gladys Dixon, Virgie Dixon, and Mallie Rogers; brothers, Mark Hall, Bruce Hall, Corbin Hall, and Manuel Hall, and Alonzo Hall. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Retha Roach (Glen); sons, Jimmy Loyd (Donna), and Phillip Loyd (Frances); 9 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; multiple nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral service will be held at 12pm on Friday, April 19, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial at Brookland Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Thursday from 1pm until 8pm and on Friday from 9am until the time of service at the funeral home. Obituary on www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 17, 2019
