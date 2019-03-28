|
Margie Towe Pruitt
Louisville - 83, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 26, 2019 with her family by her side. She was a longtime member of Lees Lane Baptist Church and a very loving, caring, devoted mother, grandmother and friend.
Margie is preceded in death by her son, David Spencer; former husband's, Darrell Weaver, Mack Spencer, and John Pruitt; brothers, James, Jack, Earl, Harold and Frank Towe.
She is survived by her son, Charlie (Teresa) Weaver; grandchildren, Michael, Amy (Aaron) and Miranda; sister, Mildred Johnson.
Her celebration of her life will be held Saturday March 30, 2019, 1 p.m. at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be from 2 - 8 p.m. Friday and after 10 a.m. Saturday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 28, 2019