JB Ratterman & Sons - Grand Chapels
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-7114
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
JB Ratterman & Sons - Grand Chapels
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
JB Ratterman & Sons - Grand Chapels
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
JB Ratterman & Sons - Grand Chapels
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
Margie Towe Pruitt Obituary
Margie Towe Pruitt

Louisville - 83, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 26, 2019 with her family by her side. She was a longtime member of Lees Lane Baptist Church and a very loving, caring, devoted mother, grandmother and friend.

Margie is preceded in death by her son, David Spencer; former husband's, Darrell Weaver, Mack Spencer, and John Pruitt; brothers, James, Jack, Earl, Harold and Frank Towe.

She is survived by her son, Charlie (Teresa) Weaver; grandchildren, Michael, Amy (Aaron) and Miranda; sister, Mildred Johnson.

Her celebration of her life will be held Saturday March 30, 2019, 1 p.m. at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be from 2 - 8 p.m. Friday and after 10 a.m. Saturday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 28, 2019
