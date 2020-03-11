|
Margo Grether
Louisville - Margaret "Margo" Clara Grether, 77, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 after a long battle with multiple myeloma. She was a 1960 graduate of Sacred Heart Academy. Margo retired from the University of Louisville payroll department after 30 years of service. She was an animal lover and devout Catholic.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Clara Grether and her siblings: Rita Grether, Tony Grether, and Marlene Sauer.
Left to honor Margo's memory are her cousin and devoted caregiver, Natalie Dugan; nephews, Tim Sauer and Mike Sauer; niece, Cindy Sauer; and cousins, Betty Jo Hauntz, Frances Perry, Rose Long, and Leo Hellmueller.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm Friday, March 13, 2020 at Owen Funeral Home-Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 10:00am until time of service.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to The Animal Care Society or the animal rescue group of your choice.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020