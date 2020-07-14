1/
Margo Laverne Davis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margo Laverne Davis

Louisville - Margo Laverne Davis, 81, of Louisville, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Signature Health Care, Jefferson Manor.

She was born November 20, 1938 to Richard and Eleanor Haynes. Margo was a homemaker and enjoyed puzzle books and reading. Her proudest accomplishment was receiving her GED about 15 years ago and worked diligently to earn that certificate.

She is preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Haynes and sister, Wynona Hertzog.

Margo is survived by two sons, James T. and George A. Wilson; one grandchild, Sabrina Noss; five great-grandchildren and a brother, George Haynes.

Services will be announced at a later date. Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews was entrusted with arrangements.

www.RattermanBrothers.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 14 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman Funeral Home - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved