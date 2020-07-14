Margo Laverne DavisLouisville - Margo Laverne Davis, 81, of Louisville, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Signature Health Care, Jefferson Manor.She was born November 20, 1938 to Richard and Eleanor Haynes. Margo was a homemaker and enjoyed puzzle books and reading. Her proudest accomplishment was receiving her GED about 15 years ago and worked diligently to earn that certificate.She is preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Haynes and sister, Wynona Hertzog.Margo is survived by two sons, James T. and George A. Wilson; one grandchild, Sabrina Noss; five great-grandchildren and a brother, George Haynes.Services will be announced at a later date. Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, St. Matthews was entrusted with arrangements.