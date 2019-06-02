Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
Louisville - Marguerite Walker Webb, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and very dear lady and friend, died peacefully on May 23, her bed surrounded by loved ones as her beautiful spirit departed its earthly confinements and assumed its rightful place among the angels.

She was preceded in death by her son, James Anthony Webb (Janelle), and her son-in-law, L. Keith Wood. Survivors include her daughters, Sharon Webb Bruce (Dr. Charles O. Bruce III) and Cynthia Lynn Wood, eight grandchildren, and fourteen great grandchildren.

Marguerite entered this world on November 4, 1923, one of five children born to the late Joseph Leon Walker and Myrtle Alford Walker of Wetumpka, Alabama. Raised on a cotton farm, Marguerite disliked the responsibilities of farm life and often resorted to various means to avoid work in the field, including paying her father with money she won from the "lucky seat game" at Wetumpka's Fain Theater. She enjoyed school, however, and was always a good student. She also enjoyed attending weekend movies and listening to the radio with her family. As a teenager, Marguerite was greatly impacted by the news coverage of the bombing of Pearl Harbor by the Japanese. She regarded her visit to the Pearl Harbor National Memorial over seven decades later as one of the great highlights of her life.

Marguerite adopted Louisville as her home in 1966. With her patient and kind nature, she was well-suited for a career in retail customer service, beginning at the old Kaufman's department store on Fourth Street, and later L. S. Ayres and Stewart's. For over twenty years, she worked as the receptionist at the office of her son-in-law, Dr. Charles O. Bruce III, MD.

Marguerite loved her family, her cats (especially Tat, Sid, and Jonas), and was particularly fond of old movies, coffee, Engelbert Humperdinck, and The Young And The Restless. An avid sports fan, she rooted fervently for the Louisville Cardinals and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Her sharp mind and good memory made her an ideal teammate for trivia games. She was well-spoken and well-read, with a sunny disposition and a million-dollar smile that would brighten anyone's day. She maintained her good humor to the end.

The family wishes to thank Symphony at Oaklawn for the loving support provided in her last days.

The funeral will take place 12 p.m., Friday, June 7, at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane with inurnment to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.

Visitation is 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, June 6, at Pearson's.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Kentucky Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 2, 2019
