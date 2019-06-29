|
|
Maria Cassetta Terry
Louisville - Maria Cassetta Terry, 89, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away Friday, June 28th.
Born in Castelforte, Italy, January 20, 1930. She survived intense combat that took place in her region of Italy during WW II and moved to England in 1951 where she worked as a seamstress.
She immigrated to the United States where she proudly became a US citizen in 1959. Professionally, Maria served as a waitress for over 45 years, working at Churchill Downs, Louisville Downs and a variety of Louisville sports and convention venues.
Maria loved people and her personality made her a popular figure among dignitaries and the everyday customers she served.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Antoinette and Matteo; brothers, Dominico and Raffale, and her beloved daughter Anna.
Survivors include daughter Ruth Terry Durham and son-in-law Stephen P. Durham; grandsons, Drake, and Grant Durham; son, Tony Terry, granddaughters Liza Terry and Andrea Hampton, son-in-law Landon Hampton and her sister Ida Brown and nieces Antoinette and Debbie.
Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 501 Cherrywood Road with entombment to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 1-6 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews".
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Home of the Innocents via online at:
https://www.homeoftheinnocents.org/donate-now/ or 502 596-1000.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 29, 2019