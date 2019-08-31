Services
Maria Cecilia Emanuelli Scn

Maria Cecilia Emanuelli, SCN

Louisville - Maria Cecilia Emanuelli, SCN, a native of Dyersburg, TN, died on August 29, 2019, at Nazareth Home, Louisville, KY. She was a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 74 years.

Her early ministries were in education; she taught in Kentucky at Most Blessed Sacrament and St. Cecilia, Louisville; St. Catherine Academy, Lexington; and St. Stephen's Cathedral School, Owensboro. In Tennessee, she ministered at Sacred Heart School and Holy Names in Memphis. In Ohio, Sister Maria Cecilia was in classrooms at St. Mary's Grade School, Martin's Ferry; St. Bernard School, Corning; and St. Joseph, Bridgeport.

She was also in ministry at St. Peter's Orphanage in Memphis, and later at Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga, TN, where she served as a bookkeeper, receptionist, and the Lifeline Service Coordinator. She taught literacy classes for five years.

Her years at the Motherhouse, Nazareth, KY, were spent volunteering as a driver for other Sisters, delivering campus mail, and in the Apostolate of Prayer.

Sister Maria Cecilia is survived by her sister Frances Webb of Miami, FL, her extended family and by her religious community.

Visitation and Prayer Service will take place Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Nazareth Home Chapel, Louisville, with the Wake on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Church, Nazareth, at 6:30 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at St. Vincent de Paul Church, Nazareth, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Nazareth Cemetery.

Funeral Arrangements are being handled by Ratterman Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY. Memorials may be sent to the SCN Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY, 40048. Online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019
