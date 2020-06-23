Maria L. von BunNew Albany - Maria L. von Bun, 101, of New Albany, Indiana formerly of Silver Spring, Maryland and Vienna, Austria passed away June 22, 2020 at Providence Healthcare. She was born on September 1, 1918 in Vienna, Austria to the late Franz and Katarina Seidl. In 1953, Maria and her husband immigrated to the United States to join the fledgling U.S. space program. She loved to travel, host parties, and was an avid seamstress and dancer.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Friedrich O. von Bun, a retired physicist with Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. Maria was also preceded in death by a sister, Karoline Kranl of Vienna, Austria.Survivors include two children, Elisabeth C. von Bun M.D. and Friedrich J. von Bun M.D, and three grandchildren, Friedrich, Maria and Peter.Funeral Mass will be conducted on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 1752 Scheller Lane, New Albany, Indiana with inurnment next to her husband in Parklawn Memorial Park in Rockville, Maryland.Expressions of sympathy are suggested to the ASPCA.