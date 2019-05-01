|
Maria Maloney
Louisville - 59, passed away Monday April 29, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Raymond and Mary "Joan" McCauley, and brothers, Gary McCauley and Donnie McCauley.
Survivors include her husband, George Maloney; daughter, Rachel Maloney; siblings, Jim McCauley (Timi), Judy Clark (Dennis), Clara Connolly (Art) and Randy McCauley (Carrie); her beloved dog, Bogey; and several nieces & nephews.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be 2pm-8pm Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home-Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Hosparus or the St. Mary's Center.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 1, 2019