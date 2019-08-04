Services
Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
Maria Shewmaker

Maria Shewmaker Obituary
Maria Shewmaker

Louisville - 96, of Louisville, passed away Friday July 26, 2019 surrounded by her family. Maria was born in Czechoslovakia and spent much of her life as a nurse.

She is survived by her children, Mary Ann Courtenay (Whitley). Diane M. Pickerill (Mark), and James J. Shewmaker (Lorrie); grandchildren, Jack, Chris, Jennifer, Rebecca, and Sarah; and great-grandchildren, Jack III, Tristan, and Mason.

She will be laid to rest at New Albany National Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
