|
|
Maria Shewmaker
Louisville - 96, of Louisville, passed away Friday July 26, 2019 surrounded by her family. Maria was born in Czechoslovakia and spent much of her life as a nurse.
She is survived by her children, Mary Ann Courtenay (Whitley). Diane M. Pickerill (Mark), and James J. Shewmaker (Lorrie); grandchildren, Jack, Chris, Jennifer, Rebecca, and Sarah; and great-grandchildren, Jack III, Tristan, and Mason.
She will be laid to rest at New Albany National Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 4, 2019