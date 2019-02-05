Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Louisville - 90, of Louisville, passed away Wednesday, January 31, 2019 at her residence.

She is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Herbert C. Raderer; children, Samuel B. Raderer (Marcie), Linda R. Leanhart (Charles), and Mary Lee R. Simpson; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Her funeral service will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Visitation will be from Noon until time of service Wednesday at Owen Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus of Louisville or Jeannie's Church, St. Stephen United Church of Christ.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 5, 2019
