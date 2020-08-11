Marian Blackman "Lawsie" SmithLouisville - Marian Blackman Smith (Lawsie) passed away August 10, 2020 at the age of 85. She was predeceased by her parents George Lawson and Marion Turner Blackman. Lawsie is survived by her husband of 64 years, Don E. Smith, Sr. and her three wonderful children, Don E. Smith, Jr. of Louisville, Barbara T. Smith (Beth) of Minneapolis, MN, Marion S. Whelan (Larry) of Louisville and her sister-in-law Sandy Summers of Mt. Pleasant, SC.Lawsie was born in Louisville, KY and spent some of her early years in Ft. Wayne, IN and the Washington DC area with her family. When they returned to Louisville she became a student at Kentucky Home School for Girls and was a proud graduate of the class of 1952. It was there that she made many friendships that have lasted through the years. She continued her academic career at Vanderbilt University where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. She later received a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from the University of Louisville. She was an avid painter, a lover of the arts and was devoted to her many pets; a trait that she passed on to her children. She was a devoted supporter of the Kentucky Humane Society. She was a member of the Younger Woman's Club and the Woman's Club of Louisville. With her husband she was a long time member of Harmony Landing Country Club , now Big Spring Country Club and the Louisville Boat Club where she enjoyed many bridge hands with her friends. Although she grew up in the Episcopal Church, she was a member of Second Presbyterian Church in Louisville for many years. The family would like to thank the physicians and nurses at oneMD St. Matthews, Baptist Health and Hosparus for the care she received in her last months and days.Due to the complications of the COVID-19 Pandemic there will be a family graveside service. Any charitable contributions in her memory may be directed to the Kentucky Humane Society, 1000 Lyndon Lane, Louisville, KY 40222 or 2nd Presbyterian Church, 3701 Old Brownsboro Road, Louisville, KY 40207.