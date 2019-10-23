|
|
Marian Boegel Wegenast
Louisville - Marian Boegel Wegenast, age 96, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 11, 1923 to the late Robert and Mary Boegel (Malchalski). Marian was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was also a lifelong member of St. Matthews United Methodist Church. She loved traveling and saw a lot of the world with family and friends, but loved home the best. She always had the most beautiful yard, worked on it every day, even cutting the grass the day before she went to the hospital. Marian was a hard worker, right into her eighties. She was well known by all she met for her jokes and storytelling. She would love to think of her funeral service as a kind of party to celebrate her life.
She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Robert Wegenast, five sisters and three brothers.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters Robin Lyninger (Forrest) and Dede Kalbfleisch (John); sister Nancy Quaack; grandchildren Eric Lyninger (Shannon), Ryan Lyninger, Amy Fetter (Keith); and great-grandchildren Noah and Luke Lyninger, and Austin Hornek.
Her funeral service will be held at 7:00 pm on Wednesday October 30 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Rd, "in St. Matthews". The family will receive visitors from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm prior to the service.
In keeping with Marian's wishes, in lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Wayside Christian Mission Shelter, 432 E. Jefferson St., Louisville, KY 40202.
We will always miss you. Our beautiful butterfly has fluttered on.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019