Marian C. Burton
Smithfield - Marian C. Burton, age 86 left this life on Monday, June 22, 2020 to join her husband Jim. She is also preceded in death by her parents, Gernie and Callie Dixon Croucher; sister, Joy Croucher and brother, Bob Croucher (Anna).

Marian is survived by her two children, Rob (Sarah) and Beverly Baker (Randy); two brothers, Bill (Judy) and Jim (and his companion Gwen Rollins); two sisters, Janet Feltner (Richard) and Sherrill Kaye Bracken; step-granddaughter and three step-great grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.

Memorials may be made to Eastwood Christian Church, P.O. Box 124, Eastwood, KY 40018. Please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com for her full obituary and memorial details.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
