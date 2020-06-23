Marian C. Burton
Smithfield - Marian C. Burton, age 86 left this life on Monday, June 22, 2020 to join her husband Jim. She is also preceded in death by her parents, Gernie and Callie Dixon Croucher; sister, Joy Croucher and brother, Bob Croucher (Anna).
Marian is survived by her two children, Rob (Sarah) and Beverly Baker (Randy); two brothers, Bill (Judy) and Jim (and his companion Gwen Rollins); two sisters, Janet Feltner (Richard) and Sherrill Kaye Bracken; step-granddaughter and three step-great grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.
Memorials may be made to Eastwood Christian Church, P.O. Box 124, Eastwood, KY 40018. Please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com for her full obituary and memorial details.
Smithfield - Marian C. Burton, age 86 left this life on Monday, June 22, 2020 to join her husband Jim. She is also preceded in death by her parents, Gernie and Callie Dixon Croucher; sister, Joy Croucher and brother, Bob Croucher (Anna).
Marian is survived by her two children, Rob (Sarah) and Beverly Baker (Randy); two brothers, Bill (Judy) and Jim (and his companion Gwen Rollins); two sisters, Janet Feltner (Richard) and Sherrill Kaye Bracken; step-granddaughter and three step-great grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.
Memorials may be made to Eastwood Christian Church, P.O. Box 124, Eastwood, KY 40018. Please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com for her full obituary and memorial details.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.