Marian Hughes Kramer
Louisville - Kramer, Marian Hughes, 75, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Marian was born in Louisville, attended Saint Agnes School and Assumption High School. She worked for Brown & Williamson Tobacco Company and later in life began a career in Interior Design working for Heleringers, Havertys, Burdorf Interiors and her own firm, Marian Kramer Interior Design.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John L. And Cecilia Clark Hughes and a son, Chris.
Marian is survived by her son, Kevin, daughter-in-law, Jennifer, and granddaughter, Layne.
She will be fondly remembered for her creative flair and penchant for not following any and all rules.
Special thanks to her many lifelong friends including Carol, Connie, Gloria, Jeannie and Mary Lou for their unwavering support and care.
Visitation will be from 3-8PM on Friday, September 20th at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd, with a private burial.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association or to any organization you feel a passion for.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, 2019