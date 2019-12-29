|
|
Marian Joseph
Louisville - Marian Joseph, 91 of Louisville, passed away on Saturday, December 28th, 2019. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a lover of all things Irish and was a proud historian of the Lincoln Family. She wrote and published a book detailing the family history that was distributed to Lincoln family members all over the world. She was very generous of with her time and was always there when her family needed her.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, George Joseph, her parents, John and Eugenia Lincoln, her brothers, John and Bruce Lincoln and her sisters, Dorothy Tkac and Nancy Hinson.
She is survived by her daughters, Judi Erskine (Michael), Amy Oberst (Mark), her grandchildren, Emily and Joseph Erskine, Christian Oberst (Allie) and Mary Oberst and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 2nd from 10am to 1pm with a prayer service beginning at 1pm at Highlands Family Owned Funeral Home, with burial to follow immediately at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mass of the Air or Assumption High School.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 29 to Dec. 31, 2019