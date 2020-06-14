Marian Lee SackstederCharlestown - Marian Lee Sacksteder, 69, of Charlestown, Indiana passed away June 13, 2020 at University of Louisville Hospital. She was born on September 14, 1950 in Clarksville, Indiana to the late Charles Marion and Evelyn Bernice Wyatt. She was employed by R & W General Contractors, Inc.In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by a grandson, Brian ALan Sacksteder; and a sister, Joyce Sobolewski.Marian is survived by her beloved husband of over 50 years, Lynndyl Gene Sacksteder; a son, Brian Sacksteder; a daughter, Gena Schocke; grandchildren, Cynthia, Rebecka (Cody) and Victoria (Jonathan); and several great-grandchildren; siblings, Irene (Reed) Hale, Butch (Linda) Wyatt, Mark (Debbie) Wyatt, Janet Reynolds, Tonya (Ronnie) Watson, Joey (Melisa) Wyatt, Rusty (Michelle) Wyatt, Melissa (Jimmy)Waugh and Joanna (Dan) Grote.Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road. Funeral Service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home with private inurnment in Walnut Ridge Cemetery.Expressions of sympathy are suggested to the American Cancer Association or Amedisys Hospice Care.