Services
Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home
411 Fairdale Road
Fairdale, KY 40118
(502) 361-1688
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home
411 Fairdale Road
Fairdale, KY 40118
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mt. Holly United Methodist Church
804 Mt. Holly Rd.
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Holly United Methodist Church
804 Mt. Holly Rd.
Marian N. Longacre

Marian N. Longacre Obituary
Marian N. Longacre

Fairdale - 84, was promoted to glory on Wednesday, August 28, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Longacre; parents, Ernest & Hattie Powell; 10 siblings, and son-in-law, Ernie Entrican.

She was a faithful member of Mt. Holly United Methodist Church for 64 years where she enjoyed singing in the choir. She was retired from JCPS where she loved working with children. She was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds & UofL Cardinals.

Marian was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Douglas P. Longacre (Kathy), Donna Entrican, Kelly Longacre (Melissa); 12 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; brother, Joseph Powell; 6 sister-in-law's; and a host of other family members and friends.

Visitation Friday, August 30, 2019, 2-8pm at Fairdale-McDaniel Funeral Home, 411 Fairdale Rd. Funeral Saturday, August 31, 2019, 11am at Mt. Holly United Methodist Church, 804 Mt. Holly Rd. Visitation Saturday at Mt. Holly United Methodist Church from 10am until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Mt. Holly Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the Baptist Health Foundation for Palliative Care and to Mt. Holly United Methodist Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 30, 2019
