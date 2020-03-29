|
|
Marian Sheppard Sanford
Louisville - Marian Sheppard Sanford, age 100, died Saturday March 28, 2020.
She was the former Marian Sheppard, a native of Savannah GA. Marian was a former Jefferson County Public School substitute teacher for 15 years; a member of and elder at Calvin Presbyterian Church and a former member of the Woman's Club of Louisville.
Preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, William Craig Sanford. She is survived by her children: Sally Penfield (Dick) of Birmingham AL; Craig Sanford of Tulsa, OK; Ellen Sanford, Louisville; Sheppard Sanford, both of Louisville; grandson, Richard Penfield (Miranda) and great- grandsons, Hudson and Weston, Atlanta, GA.
Private burial at Cave Hill Cemetery. A memorial service to be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made the Calvin Presbyterian Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020