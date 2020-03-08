|
Marianne Ruth Morguelan
Louisville - Marianne Ruth Schneider Morguelan, a lifetime Louisvillian, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the age of 91.
The youngest of three children to the late Carl and Esther Schneider, Marianne graduated from Atherton high school then married the love of her life the late Lee Bert Morguelan with whom she enjoyed 56 years of blissful marriage before his death 16 years ago. She is also pre-deceased by siblings Naomi Pressma and Arnold Schneider. She is survived by her 2 children Debbie Morguelan Weinstein and James Morguelan; Son-In-Law David Weinstein; 5 grandchildren Zachary Weinstein, Nathan Morguelan, Suzanne Weinstein, Jaclyn Morguelan Glass & Hillary Weinstein; & 2 great-grandchildren Will and Elaine Weinstein.
Marianne was an avid cook, self-taught decorator, fiercely competitive Mah Jongg player, and the world's #1 wife, mom, grandmother, mother-in-law, auntie & friend.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10th at Herman Meyer & Son, Inc., 1338 Ellison Avenue. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the (). The family appreciates the love & care that Marianne received from The Barton House.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2020