Marianne Stowers



Depauw, IN - Marianne Stowers, age 87, passed away Tuesday August 25, 2020. Marianne was born January 4, 1933 at Louisville, Kentucky to the late Earl and Grace Reynolds Hillen. She was a retired cook from North Harrison Community School Corporation and a member of Shawnee Baptist Church, Louisville, Kentucky. Also, preceding her in death were her husband, Narvin Leroy Stowers and an infant son.



Surviving are sons; Jonathan C. Stowers (Elizabeth) of Severn, MD, David Lee Stowers (Sandra) of Bloomington, IN, James E. Stowers (Cynthia) of Leesburg, VA, Philip A. Stowers (Robin) of Depauw, IN; Daughter, Karen Sue Halvorsen (Richard) of Plainwell, MI; Brother, Billy Hillen (Julia) of Louisville, KY; Sister, Wanda Vincent of Louisville, KY; 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.



Funeral 1:00 P M Friday, August 28, 2020 at Swarens Funeral Home, 1405 Hwy 64 NW, Ramsey, Indiana with burial September 2, 2020 at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, Radcliff, Kentucky. Visitation 2 - 8 P M Thursday and after 10 A M Friday at the funeral home.









