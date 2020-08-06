Marie Andrews RayhillLOUISVILLE - Marie Andrews Rayhill, 99, quietly turned the final page of her beautiful story on August 5,2020.She was born on October 8,1920, in Butler County KY, the only daughter of six children of the union of Lonnie and Sarah Andrews in Silver City, Butler County, KY.An avid gardener, great cook, and loving and caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Marie led an active, working life until she was 78 as a housewife, bookkeeper, and security guard. She was a member of the Kentucky Order of Eastern Star and Hillsdale Baptist Church.Her death closed the circle of Lonnie and Sarah's children. She was preceded in death by her parents, six siblings Richard (Novie), Allen (Bonnie), Harvey, Jessie (Avel), Edward (Exie), and Pressley (Mariam/Pearl), husband of 42 years James Rayhill, and first husband of 18 years Roy Basham.Survivors include her son Donald Basham (Vickie), her grandchildren Kathryn Basham and Abbie Linnean (Dave), two great-grandchildren Nick and Joe Linnean, four step-children Ron (Sandy) Basham, Jim (Cindy) Rayhill, Judy Adamson, Linda (Mike) Baker, two sisters-in-law Birdie (Tommy) Baker and Sissie (Ray) Mitchell, and a host of nieces and nephews and other family members, friends, and loved ones.Marie will be deeply missed by all whose lives were touched by her remarkable presence.Because of health concerns there will be no visitation or services held.Expressions of sympathy in Marie's memory may be made to Crusade for Children.