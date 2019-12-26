|
Marie Anne Heckel
Louisville - Marie Anne Heckel, 93, passed away December 26, 2019. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky on December 11, 1926. Marie attended Holy Name Catholic Grade School and graduated from Holy Rosary Academy in 1944. Marie served one year in the U.S. Navel Reserves (WAVES).
Marie spent 32 years at the Courier Journal before retiring in 1985. She held a variety of positions but was sought after for her research skills and her extensive knowledge of computers and photo typesetting; she trained staff in these areas as well. She wrote a book describing the functions of the Photon Machine that was copyrighted and sold to various other newspapers. Marie's fluency in German was a vital skill to the Courier as she often translated with their German customers and visitors, and translated letters to the editor that were written in German.
Marie had an insatiable interest in learning up until her last days. She had many interests including traveling, writing, singing, playing piano, and photography. Marie was active in The Holy Name Choral Club, The Choral Club of Louisville, The Care Singers, The Serra Club of Louisville, The German-American Club, Sister Cities Program of Louisville, was a founding member of the Veritas Society at Bellarmine University, and was a long-time, active member of St. Leonard Catholic Church. Marie held many offices in all of the aforementioned organizations.
Marie devoted much of her life to working with her brother, John Heckel, of the SVD Divine Word Missionaries. John initiated the "water project" in the 1960s in Ghana, Africa, and worked diligently to give the people in that country the means to have clean water. Marie worked in the US to assist her brother in countless ways to make contacts with benefactors and corporations seeking support for the project.
Marie is preceded by her parents, Rudolph and Elizabeth Heckel, both natives of Vienna, Austria, and her beloved brothers Rudy and John (Fred) Heckel, both of whom were Catholic brothers with the SVD Divine Word Missionaries. She is also preceded by her cousin, Bob Horina. Marie will be missed by her extended family of cousins, Kathy (Matt) Schoen, goddaughter, Susan Marie (Tony) Forns, Rob (Cathy) Horina and Laura (Linus) Schuhmann, and their families, and numerous dear and life-long friends.
Heartfelt thanks to Dr. Jane Cornett and nurses Cheryl, Esther and Kathy, as well as the many CNAs and staff at Nazareth Home who were so kind to Marie.
Visitation will be held Sunday, December 29, from 3:00-7:00 at Ratterman's Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, with the funeral mass at St. Leonard Catholic Church on Monday, December 30, at 10:00. Burial will be at St. Michael's Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be made to the Divine Word Missionaries of Techny, Illinois.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019