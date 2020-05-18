Marie Antoinette (Biven) KingLouisville - 87, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020.She was a former member of St. Matthias Catholic Church and a graduate of St. George grade school, and Loretta High School.She was preceded in death by her husband, Malcolm James King Jr.; son, James F. King; parents, Fred A. Biven and Lillian (Kleier); brothers, Leo, Albert, Louis; and sister, Mary Thelma (Esterle).Marie is survived by her sister, Sr. M. Antonine Biven, OSU; daughter, Mary Ann James (Stephen); son, David (Jennifer); grandchildren, Brandon James (Sarah), Zachary James (Linsey), Samantha Grant (Shamere), Mason King, and Claire King; great-grandchildren, Reese, Reagan, Grayson, Elliot, Paxton, Noah, and Evie.Marie's Funeral Mass will take place 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 6105 South Third Street, with burial to follow in St. Michael's Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Drive.In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Mass of the Air or Hosparus.